Crime

Enderby RCMP investigating alleged liquor store armed robbery

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 24, 2019 4:34 pm
Police in Enderby say a liquor store on Cliff Avenue was robbed by a man on Monday evening.
North Okanagan RCMP say they are investigating an alleged armed robbery of a liquor store in Enderby.

According to police, the liquor store on Cliff Avenue was robbed on Monday evening, around 8:30 p.m., by a man who entered the store with what appeared to be a handgun.

RCMP say the man threatened the staff and demanded money before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash and goods.

READ MORE: Man pleads guilty to robbing Manitoba liquor stores 55 times

“Although responding officers were unable to locate the individual, a detailed description of him was provided, which will aid in our investigation,” Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy said in a press release.

“We are glad to report that no one was injured as a result of this incident.”

Crime Wave: Liquor thefts become more violent
The male suspect was last seen wearing a black hoody, a blue bandana over his face and track pants.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you’re asked to contact the Enderby RCMP detachment at 250-838-6818 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

