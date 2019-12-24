Suspect in pair of armed robberies sought by Abbotsford police

Send this page to someone via email

Abbotsford police are hunting for an armed robbery suspect believed to have targeted two stores within a half an hour of each other.

The first robbery took place at a liquor store in the 32100 block of Marshall Road, shortly before 10 p.m. on Monday.

Police say the suspect produced a handgun and demanded cash before fleeing.

The second robbery happened at 10:25 p.m. at a gas station in the 29600 block of Fraser Highway.

In that case, a man allegedly pulled a handgun and took cash and cigarettes before fleeing.

No one was hurt in either robbery, police said.

The suspect is described as Caucasian with possibly light brown skin, between five-foot-seven and five-foot-nine, and has a medium build.

He was wearing a baseball cap, a dark camouflage hoodie, and has a black bandanna with a white print covering his face.

Anyone who witnessed the robberies or has information is urged to contact the Abbotsford police.