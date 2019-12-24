Menu

Crime

Suspect in pair of armed robberies sought by Abbotsford police

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 24, 2019 3:50 pm
Abbotsford police have released this image of a suspect in two robberies on Monday night. .
Abbotsford police are hunting for an armed robbery suspect believed to have targeted two stores within a half an hour of each other.

The first robbery took place at a liquor store in the 32100 block of Marshall Road, shortly before 10 p.m. on Monday.

Police say the suspect produced a handgun and demanded cash before fleeing.

The second robbery happened at 10:25 p.m. at a gas station in the 29600 block of Fraser Highway.

In that case, a man allegedly pulled a handgun and took cash and cigarettes before fleeing.

No one was hurt in either robbery, police said.

The suspect is described as Caucasian with possibly light brown skin, between five-foot-seven and five-foot-nine, and has a medium build.

He was wearing a baseball cap, a dark camouflage hoodie, and has a black bandanna with a white print covering his face.

Anyone who witnessed the robberies or has information is urged to contact the Abbotsford police.

