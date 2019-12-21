Man armed with gun, machete rides away on snowmobile after robbing Alberta bank: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are looking for an armed robbery suspect who got away with an undisclosed amount of money on a snowmobile in Alix, Alta., on Friday.

Police said they responded to a 911 call at the ATB Financial located at 4914 50 St. around 11:15 p.m.

A lone man wearing a mask and gloves went inside the branch with a long-barrelled firearm and a machete, according to police. He demanded cash and left the bank once he got it, police said.

The teller told police that he was very polite.

No employees were injured.

The snowmobile was last spotted on Alix Lake, police said.

Witnesses told RCMP that the man was wearing a dark jacket, a grey hat, a black scarf around his mouth, dark pants and snow boots. He has brown eyes and is about five-foot-seven-inches tall, police said.

If you recognize the man or the snowmobile, call Bashaw RCMP at 780-372-3793 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Alix is about 55 kilometres northeast of Red Deer.