Alberta Servus Credit Union extensively damaged during ATM theft

RCMP in the Legal, Alta., area are searching for three suspects in connection with an early morning ATM robbery.

At around 4 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, a white flat deck truck rammed into a financial institution on 50 Avenue in the northern Alberta town.

Three suspects loaded the ATM onto the back of the truck and drove away eastbound on Highway 651, police said.

“Fortunately, no one was hurt. None of our employees or members were present at the time,” said Michael Dickinson, director of community and engagement with Servus Credit Union.

“We’re glad no one got hurt. We are very thankful to the RCMP for responding so quickly, and we look forward to working with them and try to catch these guys.”

READ MORE: 4 masked suspects attempt to steal ATM from Alberta convenience store

The building itself sustained extensive damage.

“The building in this case was very badly damaged, so there’s time and resources to get that fixed up, get the ATM replaced,” Dickinson said. “We’re still assessing the damage. So there’s a lot of physical costs to these things.”

He added the branch would be closed Monday but the company hoped to have it open Tuesday.

RCMP Forensic Identification Services is helping in the investigation.

READ MORE: Man charged in string of ATM robberies spanning 10 southern Alberta communities

Anyone with information on the suspects or the crime is asked to contact Morinville RCMP at (780) 939-4520.

RCMP released a photo from surveillance video on Monday in hopes the public could help identify the suspect(s).