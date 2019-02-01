Man charged in string of ATM robberies spanning 10 southern Alberta communities

Police officers in southern Alberta joined forces to identify and arrest a suspect believed to be behind a string of ATM thefts that caused extensive damage to businesses across nearly a dozen communities.

According to the RCMP, the Crime Reduction Team partnered with the Calgary Police Service to investigate crimes which happened in both police forces’ jurisdictions during December and January, including:

Airdrie

Beiseker

Calgary

Chestermere

Crossfield

High River

Irricana

Okotoks

Strathmore

Three Hills

A search warrant was conducted at a home in Calgary where officers recovered one of the ATMs that was stolen.

Guy Stewart, 48, was arrested and is facing 40 criminal charges including:

Break and enter and theft to a business

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Wearing a disguise during the commission of an offence

Mischief under $5,000

Operation of a motor vehicle while being pursued by a police officer

“Assistance was provided by the criminal analyst by way of coordinating the various file information,” RCMP spokesperson Lauren Scott said in a Friday news release.

“As well, the Criminal Intelligence Coordinator, Airdrie Crime Reduction Unit and the victims involved in these incidents helped to pave the way for a successful outcome.

“This investigation resulted from old-fashioned police work, lots of hours and communication amongst several different detachments,” Cpl. Jared Spencer of the southern Alberta District Crime Reduction Team said. “This showcases the type of success our team is focused on.”

Steward remains in custody, RCMP said, and is scheduled to appear in court in Calgary on Feb. 6.