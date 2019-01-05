Crime
January 5, 2019 5:44 pm
Updated: January 5, 2019 5:47 pm

Thieves get away with ATM in southwest Calgary

By Online Journalist  Global News

Thieves in southwest Calgary got away with an ATM, leaving behind only a chain, overnight.

File/Global News
A A

Thieves in southwest Calgary got away with an ATM, leaving behind only a chain, overnight.

Police said at least three people were involved in stealing the BMO ATM from the Strathcona Rexall between 10 p.m. Friday and about 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officers said there was no security tape of the parking lot, meaning no description of the getaway vehicles.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
ATM Stolen
ATM Theft
ATM theft Calgary
BMO ATM theft
Calgary ATM theft
Rexall Strathcona
Rexall Strathcona ATM theft
Rexall Strathcona ATM theft Calgary
Strathcona Calgary

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.