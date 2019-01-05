Thieves get away with ATM in southwest Calgary
Thieves in southwest Calgary got away with an ATM, leaving behind only a chain, overnight.
Police said at least three people were involved in stealing the BMO ATM from the Strathcona Rexall between 10 p.m. Friday and about 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
Officers said there was no security tape of the parking lot, meaning no description of the getaway vehicles.
