Calgary police investigating ATM theft at local bank

Calgary police are investigating a break-and-enter at a southeast Calgary bank.

Officials tell Global News the alleged incident happened around 5:45 a.m. Saturday at a bank in the 800 block of Chapparal Drive South East.

Police said witnesses reported seeing a large, flat-deck truck winching the ATM out of the bank before fleeing the scene.

READ MORE: Crime of opportunity: Calgary police warn of increase in parcel thefts

Police called off their pursuit of the vehicle out of concern for public safety due to the size of the vehicle and the speed at which it was travelling.

The vehicle was reportedly travelling southbound out of the city, and Okotoks RCMP have been notified.

More to come…