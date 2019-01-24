Police investigating attempted ATM robbery in northeast Calgary

The Calgary Police Service is investigating an attempted ATM theft in the city’s northeast Thursday morning.

At around 5 a.m., officers were called to the Co-op gas bar at Falconridge Boulevard N.E. and 64 Avenue N.E., police said, adding that no money was taken from the ATM.

The scene was taped off throughout the afternoon. Police said they do not know if more than one person was involved, but are looking for a white cargo van believed to be connected to the incident.

Police have a number of tips for business owners to help prevent ATM thefts:

Install protective, layered glass at the front of the business

Install proper exterior and interior lighting

Fasten the ATM machine to walls and floors

Place the ATM out of plain sight and/or further away from the front of the store

Install audible alarm system

Install video surveillance