Crime
January 24, 2019 8:21 pm
Updated: January 24, 2019 8:23 pm

Police investigating attempted ATM robbery in northeast Calgary

By Reporter and Co-anchor

WATCH: Calgary police are looking for suspects in an attempted ATM robbery at a gas station Thursday morning. Joel Senick explains what tips police say can help prevent these incidents from happening.

The Calgary Police Service is investigating an attempted ATM theft in the city’s northeast Thursday morning.

At around 5 a.m., officers were called to the Co-op gas bar at Falconridge Boulevard N.E. and 64 Avenue N.E., police said, adding that no money was taken from the ATM.

The scene was taped off throughout the afternoon. Police said they do not know if more than one person was involved, but are looking for a white cargo van believed to be connected to the incident.

Police have a number of tips for business owners to help prevent ATM thefts:

  • Install protective, layered glass at the front of the business
  • Install proper exterior and interior lighting
  • Fasten the ATM machine to walls and floors
  • Place the ATM out of plain sight and/or further away from the front of the store
  • Install audible alarm system
  • Install video surveillance

