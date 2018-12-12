Crime
Police investigating after ATM stolen from Gravenhurst gas station

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police are investigating after an ATM was reported stolen from a gas station in Gravenhurst.

According to Bracebridge OPP, on Saturday at around 2 a.m., two suspects driving an older model, dark pick-up truck broke into a gas station on Highway 11 and removed the ATM.

Police say officers were notified when the gas station’s alarm was triggered by the suspects.

Officers say they are examining evidence and surveillance footage from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

