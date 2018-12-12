Police investigating after ATM stolen from Gravenhurst gas station

Police are investigating after an ATM was reported stolen from a gas station in Gravenhurst.

According to Bracebridge OPP, on Saturday at around 2 a.m., two suspects driving an older model, dark pick-up truck broke into a gas station on Highway 11 and removed the ATM.

Police say officers were notified when the gas station’s alarm was triggered by the suspects.

READ MORE: Police investigating after 2 ATMs stolen from business in Severn Township

Officers say they are examining evidence and surveillance footage from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).