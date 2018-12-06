Police investigating after 2 ATMs stolen from business in Severn Township

Police are investigating after two ATMs were reported stolen from a business in Severn Township.

According to Orillia OPP, last Friday just before 2 a.m., a male suspect entered a business on Highway 11 by breaking the front door.

Police say a second suspect stood by in a nearby vehicle.

Officers say the suspect secured a strap around the ATM and the vehicle pulled it from the business.

Police say the suspect is described as a man, approximately six-feet tall with a thin build. He was seen wearing a light-coloured jacket with a fur-lined hood, dark pants and gloves.

According to police, on Wednesday, just before 3 a.m., a male suspect entered the same business by removing the glass from the front door.

Officers say again, a strap was secured around the ATM and a vehicle was used to pull it from the business.

Police have described the suspect in the second incident as a man, approximately six-feet tall, with a thin build. He was seen wearing a light-coloured Adidas hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and a light-coloured toque underneath his hood.

Officers believe a pickup truck was used in both incidents to remove and transport the ATMs.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 705-326-3536 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).