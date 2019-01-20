Crime
January 20, 2019 3:08 pm

Police looking for vehicle after southeast Calgary ATM smash and grab

By Online Journalist  Global News

Police are investigating after an ATM smash and grab took place in southeast Calgary on Sunday.

Calgary police are looking for a white cargo van after it was reported dragging an ATM in the southeast part of the city on Sunday morning.

Police said the vehicle was spotted near 52 Street S.E. and 50 Avenue S.E. at around 5 a.m.

An ATM, meanwhile, was reported stolen from a Co-op gas station.

Officers did not offer anymore information as the investigation continues.

