Police looking for vehicle after southeast Calgary ATM smash and grab
Calgary police are looking for a white cargo van after it was reported dragging an ATM in the southeast part of the city on Sunday morning.
Police said the vehicle was spotted near 52 Street S.E. and 50 Avenue S.E. at around 5 a.m.
An ATM, meanwhile, was reported stolen from a Co-op gas station.
Officers did not offer anymore information as the investigation continues.
