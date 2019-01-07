Okotoks RCMP investigating attempted ATM theft, break and enter

Okotoks RCMP are investigating a break and enter and failed ATM theft at the Okotoks Rec Centre.

Police say a man driving an older white van broke into the rec centre on Jan. 1 at about 9:30 p.m. and tried to steal the ATM, causing damage to the front doors.

READ MORE: Brazen early morning ATM theft at Edmonton bingo hall caught on video

The man, dressed in blue coveralls with high visibility yellow stripes, left after he was unable to remove the ATM, police said in an emailed statement.

Okotoks RCMP ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 403-995-6400 or Crime Stoppers.

WATCH BELOW: Surveillance video from a north Edmonton bingo hall shows the brazen theft of an ATM. It happened at Castledowns Bingo early Tuesday morning (March 13, 2018).