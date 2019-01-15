North Okanagan RCMP investigating store break-in, stolen ATM

Police in Salmon Arm are investigating a convenience store break-in that happened earlier this week.

According to police, the convenience store in Ranchero was broken into on Sunday in the early morning hours. Police didn’t list the store’s location, but noted the break-in resulted in “significant damage to the store, which services the residents of the area and has for some time.”

READ MORE: RCMP warn business owners after spike in ATM thefts in Calgary, surrounding areas

Police say at least two culprits were involved. One individual, dressed in black at the time of the crime, broke into the store and, using a vehicle, made off with the ATM.

The suspect vehicle is described as a lighter-coloured truck with a chrome bumper and a drop hitch.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.