At least $75,000 damage to Esso gas station in Port Rowan in ATM theft

There was at least $75,000 damage to an Esso gas station in Port Rowan, Ont., after thieves backed a pickup truck into the building to make off with an ATM overnight.

Norfolk County OPP were called to the gas station around midnight for a report of a break-in.

OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk said three suspects had a pair of vehicles on scene.

They initially attempted to remove the ATM before they then grabbed one of the vehicles.

“One of the suspects then grabbed a black or grey coloured pickup truck,” he explained on Twitter. “They then took the truck, reversed it into the gas station. Tied something around the ATM and forcefully removed the ATM from the store.“

He estimated the damage to the store to be at least $75,000.

“The vehicle was then last seen heading out on Highway 59 dragging the ATM down the road,” Sanchuk said.

Sanchuk said that they are currently looking at store footage to see if there are images of the suspects involved.

He said that there have also been ATM thefts in Brant County and Haldimand County.

“We’re just asking everybody, make sure the ATMs are secured and if you don’t need one in your store, I can guarantee you might not want to have one,” Sanchuk said.

There have also been similar thefts in Wellington County and Waterloo region over the past several months.