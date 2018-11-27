Thieves drive pickup into North Dumfries Esso gas station in attempt to steal ATM

Waterloo Regional Police say a trio of people used a pickup truck to smash through the front doors of an Esso gas station in North Dumfries, Ont., in an attempt to steal an ATM early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the Esso gas station at 2351 Fischer-Hallman Rd. at around 2 a.m. Tuesday, according to police.

Police say thieves drove a grey, full-size GMC or Chevrolet pickup truck through the front doors, causing extensive damage to the store.

The bandits were unsuccessful in their attempt to leave with the ATM.

There have been a string of similar incidents throughout the Waterloo region and Wellington County since August, according to police.

A spokesperson for the Waterloo police told Global News that officers are uncertain whether the robberies are connected.

Police are still investigating Tuesday’s break-in and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 2299 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).