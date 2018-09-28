OPP release footage of Hillsburgh ATM theft
Wellington County OPP have released surveillance footage of an ATM theft in Hillsburgh early Thursday morning.
Police said officers were called to a store on Trafalgar Road at around 1 a.m. for reports of a break and enter.
“An eyewitness reported unknown suspects had driven a pickup truck through the glass front wall of a local store and stole the ATM from within,” police said in a news release on Friday.
Police said two vehicles were involved — a black Lincoln SUV and a stolen grey GMC pickup which can be seen smashing through the store in the surveillance footage provided.
Two people wearing helmets that cover their face could be seen dragging the ATM towards the truck before the video ends.
Police said they are looking for at least three suspects and it’s not known how much cash was taken.
Anyone who was in the area or has information can call police at 1-888-310-1122. Investigators are looking for dash cam or surveillance footage.
Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.
Hillsburgh is a community about 30 kilometres northeast of Guelph in the Town of Erin.
