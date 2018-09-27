OPP searching for suspects in theft of ATM in Hillsburgh

Wellington County OPP are looking for a group of individuals after an ATM was stolen in a smash-and-grab theft overnight in Hillsburgh.

Provincial police say that witnesses reported seeing a group of suspects drive a pickup truck into the glass storefront on Trafalgar Road just after 1 a.m. They stole the ATM from inside the store with the assistance of another vehicle.

Investigators allege that a minimum of three individuals and two vehicles — an unidentified black Lincoln SUV and a grey GMC pickup truck that’s police believe was stolen – were said to be involved in the incident. They were last seen driving southbound on Trafalgar Road.

Two of the suspects were spotted on video surveillance with their faces covered, while images of the vehicle were also captured.

An estimate of property damage and amount of cash stolen has not been released at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Crash for Cash!. Minimum 3 suspects and 2 vehicles involved in ATM theft @TownofErin. They crashed a vehicle through glass wall and drove off with the ATM at 1am. If you were in the area #hillsburgh & have a dash cam please call OPP ^JC pic.twitter.com/4u70eXp218 — OPP West (@OPP_WR) September 27, 2018