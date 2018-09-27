OPP searching for suspects in theft of ATM in Hillsburgh
Wellington County OPP are looking for a group of individuals after an ATM was stolen in a smash-and-grab theft overnight in Hillsburgh.
Provincial police say that witnesses reported seeing a group of suspects drive a pickup truck into the glass storefront on Trafalgar Road just after 1 a.m. They stole the ATM from inside the store with the assistance of another vehicle.
READ MORE: Police investigating similar ATM thefts in Cambridge and Guelph
Investigators allege that a minimum of three individuals and two vehicles — an unidentified black Lincoln SUV and a grey GMC pickup truck that’s police believe was stolen – were said to be involved in the incident. They were last seen driving southbound on Trafalgar Road.
Two of the suspects were spotted on video surveillance with their faces covered, while images of the vehicle were also captured.
An estimate of property damage and amount of cash stolen has not been released at this time as the investigation is ongoing.
READ MORE: 2nd ATM stolen in Guelph in as many weeks
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.