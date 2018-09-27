Canada
September 27, 2018 9:33 am

OPP searching for suspects in theft of ATM in Hillsburgh

By Anchor  CJOY

Grey GMC Pickup (said to be stolen) allegedly involved in ATM theft.

Wellington County OPP
Wellington County OPP are looking for a group of individuals after an ATM was stolen in a smash-and-grab theft overnight in Hillsburgh.

Provincial police say that witnesses reported seeing a group of suspects drive a pickup truck into the glass storefront on Trafalgar Road just after 1 a.m. They stole the ATM from inside the store with the assistance of another vehicle.

Investigators allege that a minimum of three individuals and two vehicles — an unidentified black Lincoln SUV and a grey GMC pickup truck that’s police believe was stolen – were said to be involved in the incident. They were last seen driving southbound on Trafalgar Road.

Two of the suspects were spotted on video surveillance with their faces covered, while images of the vehicle were also captured.

An estimate of property damage and amount of cash stolen has not been released at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

180927 ATM ERIN 1 LP18290868

Grey GMC Pickup (said to be stolen) allegedly involved in ATM theft.

Wellington County OPP
180927 ATM ERIN SUV LP18290868

Black Lincoln SUV allegedly involed

Wellington County OPP
180927 ATM ERIN 2 LP18290868

Scene of the ATM Heist on Trafalgar Road in Hillsburgh.

Wellington County OPP
180927 ATM ERIN 3 LP18290868

Alleged Suspects in ATM theft.

Wellington County OPP

