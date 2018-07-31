Police investigating similar ATM thefts in Cambridge and Guelph

An attempted ATM theft in Cambridge has investigators looking into a similar crime in Guelph.

Waterloo Regional Police say a pickup truck was used to smash the front window of a business on King Street East near Bishop Street North around 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police said the suspect(s) attempted to steal the ATM inside but was not successful. A short time later the truck was found on Industrial Road engulfed in flames.

A similar incident happened in Guelph early Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to an apartment building parking lot at around 2 a.m. and found a pickup truck on fire.

Police said the truck was allegedly stolen and used to steal an ATM from a business on Harvard Road.

“We are aware of the incident that occurred in Guelph and we are definitely looking into that now,” said Waterloo police spokesperson Cherri Greeno.

No arrests have been made in either investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Guelph police or Waterloo police. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers.