Crime
July 30, 2018 3:52 pm

Pickup truck carrying ATM go up in flames in Guelph

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Guelph police say a stolen pickup truck and ATM went up in flames early Monday morning.

Supplied / Guelph police
Guelph police say they are looking for information after an allegedly stolen pickup truck carrying an ATM was found on fire in the south end of the city Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the parking lot of an apartment complex on Gordon Street near Stone Road at around 2:30 a.m. for reports of a vehicle on fire.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the flames that were coming from the front end of the pickup truck.

Investigators have not determined a cause of the fire, but say it is suspicious.

Residents in apartment complex in Guelph were awoken to a pickup truck on fire in a parking lot early Monday morning.

Richard Duffield / Supplied
Guelph Fire extinguished a fire coming from a stolen pickup truck early Monday morning.

Richard Duffield / Supplied

Police said the truck was reported stolen from the Waterloo Region and the ATM in the back was reported stolen from a business on Harvard Road.

A police spokesperson said an unknown amount of cash was taken from the ATM’s vault.

No injuries were reported and police are still looking for those responsible in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7523. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

