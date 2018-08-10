2nd ATM stolen in Guelph in as many weeks

Guelph police say their officers are investigating a second ATM theft in as many weeks after a machine was taken early Friday morning.

Police were called to a business near Edinburgh Road and Municipal Street just after 3 a.m. for reports of a break-in.

Police said a vehicle backed into the front glass window and the ATM was removed.

The vehicle was later found in the area of Laird Road and Hanlon Creek, but the ATM was gone.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7170. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This comes after an ATM was stolen on July 30 from a business on Harvard Road.

A stolen pickup truck was used to smash into the front end of the business and police said that the truck was later found on fire in an apartment complex parking lot.

A similar incident happened the next day in Cambridge where a pickup truck was used to smash the front window of a business on King Street East near Bishop Street North.

Waterloo police said the suspects were not able to steal the ATM, but the truck was later found on fire.

No arrests have been made in any of the investigations.