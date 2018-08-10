Crime
August 10, 2018 10:25 am

2nd ATM stolen in Guelph in as many weeks

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Guelph police were called to a business near Edinburgh Road and Municipal Street on Friday morning for reports of a break and enter.

File photo
A A

Guelph police say their officers are investigating a second ATM theft in as many weeks after a machine was taken early Friday morning.

Police were called to a business near Edinburgh Road and Municipal Street just after 3 a.m. for reports of a break-in.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Police charge man with exposing himself near children’s splash pad

Police said a vehicle backed into the front glass window and the ATM was removed.

The vehicle was later found in the area of Laird Road and Hanlon Creek, but the ATM was gone.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7170. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This comes after an ATM was stolen on July 30 from a business on Harvard Road.

A stolen pickup truck was used to smash into the front end of the business and police said that the truck was later found on fire in an apartment complex parking lot.

READ MORE: Guelph man struck by pickup truck, airlifted to Hamilton with serious injuries

A similar incident happened the next day in Cambridge where a pickup truck was used to smash the front window of a business on King Street East near Bishop Street North.

Waterloo police said the suspects were not able to steal the ATM, but the truck was later found on fire.

No arrests have been made in any of the investigations.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
ATM Theft
Guelph
Guelph ATM
Guelph ATM theft
Guelph crime
Guelph Police
Guelph police atm
Guelph police ATM theft

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News