OPP seek 2 suspects in TD Bank ATM theft in Waterford

Norfolk County OPP is asking the public to help identify two suspects wanted in the theft of an ATM.

According to police, a citizen reported just after 4 a.m. Thursday that the ATM appeared to have been ripped from the wall of the TD Bank location on Main Street South in Waterford, Norfolk County.

The investigation revealed that sometime between 4 a.m. and 4:13 a.m. Thursday, the suspects attached a cable to the ATM and removed it from the wall using a flat-bed truck.

The truck dragged the ATM, leaving debris in its trail. Police say it traveled south on Main Street South, then west onto Nickle Street, north on Auty Street, east on Alice Street, north on Main Street North, and then east on Woodley Road where the vehicle was abandoned.

A black pickup truck was seen in the area and police believe the suspects were picked up and fled in that truck.

The suspects are described as two men with their faces covered. One was wearing a dark hoodie-style sweatshirt and camouflage pants while the other had a camouflage jacket with a hood and grey pants.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

