September 28, 2018 11:07 am
Updated: September 28, 2018 11:11 am

Graffiti in downtown Guelph being investigated as a hate crime

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Guelph police say graffiti found in the downtown area is being investigated a hate crime.

The discovery was made Thursday morning on a retaining wall in the area of Gordon Street and Waterloo Avenue. It has since been removed by the city.

“The graffiti was hate crime related and several other locations with similar graffiti have been located,” police said in a news release on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7530.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

