4 masked suspects attempt to steal ATM from Alberta convenience store

RCMP southeast of Edmonton are searching for four suspects after a vehicle was driven into a Tofield convenience store early Friday morning in an attempt to steal an ATM.

At around 4 a.m., the masked suspects forced their way into the Tofield Esso by driving a truck through the front of the building, RCMP said in a media release Friday afternoon.

One suspect with a firearm ordered two employees to go to another room while the suspects tried to attach the store’s ATM to a tow strap, police said.

The suspects were not able to get away with the ATM by the time RCMP arrived. Police said the suspects got away in a black pickup, heading toward Strathcona County.

A second vehicle — a white pickup truck — was abandoned by the suspects at the convenience store, police said.

Police said they followed the suspects for a short time, but the vehicle got away.

No store employees were injured in the ordeal.

Anyone with information about the crime or the suspects is asked to contact the Tofield RCMP at 780-662-3352. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Tofield is located about 68 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.