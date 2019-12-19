Police investigating report of armed robbery at Woodstock bank

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Woodstock are investigating a reported armed robbery that took place on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a robbery at 3:15 p.m. at a Scotiabank on Springbank Avenue.

Police say two men entered the bank and demanded cash, one of whom was allegedly armed with a black handgun.

No one was physically injured during the incident, police say.

According to police, the suspects immediately left the bank and fled in a waiting vehicle, which officers describe as an older-model, four-door black car. Police believe the vehicle may be a Honda.

Only a brief suspect subscription is available at this time, police say, noting that the suspect allegedly holding a handgun was wearing a hoodie.

Police say they are still in the initial stages of their investigation and will provide more information when it becomes available.