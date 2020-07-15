Menu

Crime

Suspicious death on July 11 ruled a homicide: Edmonton police

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted July 15, 2020 5:35 pm
Edmonton homicide detectives investigate a suspicious death after a body was found in an apartment suite in the southwest end of the city, Saturday, July 11, 2020.
Edmonton homicide detectives investigate a suspicious death after a body was found in an apartment suite in the southwest end of the city, Saturday, July 11, 2020. Eric Beck, Global News

The death of a 39-year-old woman found in southwest Edmonton on July 11 has been ruled a homicide, Edmonton police said on Wednesday.

Teresa Dejesus Esquivel-Robles was the victim of a homicide and died as a result of being stabbed, the Edmonton police said.

Read more: Edmonton police investigate suspicious death in southwest end

Police were called around 5 a.m. last weekend to an apartment building in the area of Mullen Road and Mullen Place after a Esquivel-Robles was found dead in one of the suites.

Trending Stories

A press release was issued by police as they looked for a vehicle of interest in Esquivel-Robles’ death. Sicamous RCMP found the vehicle in British Columbia later that night.

Read more: Man found dead in B.C. near vehicle linked to suspicious death in Edmonton

The driver, identified as 39-year-old Luis Antonio Candela-Gonzalez was found dead a short distance away. The Coroners Service of British Columbia continues to investigate the manner of Candela-Gonzalez’s death.

Sicamous RCMP don’t believe his death was criminal in nature.

