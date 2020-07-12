Menu

Man found dead in B.C. near vehicle linked to suspicious death in Edmonton

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 12, 2020 2:49 pm
Edmonton homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances in an apartment suite in the southwest end of the city, Saturday, July 11, 2020.
Edmonton homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances in an apartment suite in the southwest end of the city, Saturday, July 11, 2020. Eric Beck, Global News

A man found dead in B.C. is believed to have been driving a vehicle linked to a suspicious death in Edmonton.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) says the “vehicle of interest,” a white 2019 Toyota Tacoma, was found Saturday evening in Sicamous, B.C.

A 39-year-old man, believed to be the driver, was found dead a short distance away, said the EPS.

Edmonton police had put out an alert about the vehicle after a woman was found dead in the area of Mullen Road and Mullen Place around 5 a.m. Saturday.

Sicamous RCMP is investigating, and the BC Coroners Service is slated to perform an autopsy on the man.

The EPS continues to investigate the Edmonton death, but says police are not looking for any other suspects.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
