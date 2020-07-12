Man found dead in B.C. near vehicle linked to suspicious death in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A man found dead in B.C. is believed to have been driving a vehicle linked to a suspicious death in Edmonton.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) says the “vehicle of interest,” a white 2019 Toyota Tacoma, was found Saturday evening in Sicamous, B.C.

A 39-year-old man, believed to be the driver, was found dead a short distance away, said the EPS.

Edmonton police had put out an alert about the vehicle after a woman was found dead in the area of Mullen Road and Mullen Place around 5 a.m. Saturday.

Sicamous RCMP is investigating, and the BC Coroners Service is slated to perform an autopsy on the man.

The EPS continues to investigate the Edmonton death, but says police are not looking for any other suspects.