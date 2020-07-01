Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Murder charges laid by Edmonton police in 2019 death of Alberta mom Rebecca Hunter

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted July 1, 2020 5:13 pm
An undated photo of Rebecca Hunter who was found dead on Nov. 13, 2019 in the northwest Edmonton community of Wellington.
An undated photo of Rebecca Hunter who was found dead on Nov. 13, 2019 in the northwest Edmonton community of Wellington. Supplied by family

Edmonton police have laid murder charges in the death of an Alberta mother last fall.

On Nov. 13, 2019 around 6:45 a.m., 35-year-old Rebecca Hunter was found dead outside a townhome near 133 Avenue and 140 Street in the northwest Edmonton community of Wellington.

Read more: Vigil held to remember Alberta mother whose death is being investigated by Edmonton police

The mother of three was originally from the Saddle Lake Cree Nation, located northeast of Edmonton, but family said she lived in the nearby community of Vilna and spent a lot of time in Edmonton. At the time of her death, her sister said Hunter was in town for a visit.

Rebecca Hunter
Edmonton police investigate the suspicious death of a female victim in the area of 133 Avenue and 140 Street on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. Dayne Winter, Global News

Edmonton police initially investigated Hunter’s death as suspicious and did not release the results of the autopsy, saying further medical testing was needed. About six weeks later, investigators said the case had changed to a homicide investigation.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Edmonton police say 3 deaths, including Rebecca Hunter’s, now being treated as homicides

On Tuesday in the central Alberta First Nation community of Maskwacis, RCMP arrested a suspect in the case. On Wednesday, police said EPS homicide detectives had charged Arthur Trinity Brown, 42, with second-degree murder in Hunter’s death.

The cause of death was blunt head trauma, police said in the latest update.

Family of woman found dead in west Edmonton wants justice
Family of woman found dead in west Edmonton wants justice
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton policeEPSEdmonton crimeEdmonton homicideMaskwacisMaskwacis RCMPEdmonton deathEPS Homicide sectionRebecca HunterArthur BrownEdmonton Police SeviceArthur Trinity BrownRebecca Hunter death
Flyers
More weekly flyers