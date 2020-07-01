Murder charges laid by Edmonton police in 2019 death of Alberta mom Rebecca Hunter

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police have laid murder charges in the death of an Alberta mother last fall.

On Nov. 13, 2019 around 6:45 a.m., 35-year-old Rebecca Hunter was found dead outside a townhome near 133 Avenue and 140 Street in the northwest Edmonton community of Wellington.

Read more: Vigil held to remember Alberta mother whose death is being investigated by Edmonton police

The mother of three was originally from the Saddle Lake Cree Nation, located northeast of Edmonton, but family said she lived in the nearby community of Vilna and spent a lot of time in Edmonton. At the time of her death, her sister said Hunter was in town for a visit.

Edmonton police investigate the suspicious death of a female victim in the area of 133 Avenue and 140 Street on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. Dayne Winter, Global News

Edmonton police initially investigated Hunter’s death as suspicious and did not release the results of the autopsy, saying further medical testing was needed. About six weeks later, investigators said the case had changed to a homicide investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday in the central Alberta First Nation community of Maskwacis, RCMP arrested a suspect in the case. On Wednesday, police said EPS homicide detectives had charged Arthur Trinity Brown, 42, with second-degree murder in Hunter’s death.

The cause of death was blunt head trauma, police said in the latest update.

1:35 Family of woman found dead in west Edmonton wants justice Family of woman found dead in west Edmonton wants justice