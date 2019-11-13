Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate suspicious death in northwest Edmonton

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted November 13, 2019 12:05 pm
Updated November 13, 2019 12:08 pm
Edmonton police investigate the suspicious death of a female victim in the area of 133 Avenue and 140 Street on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
Edmonton police investigate the suspicious death of a female victim in the area of 133 Avenue and 140 Street on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. Dayne Winter, Global News

Edmonton police say officers are investigating a suspicious death in the city’s northwest.

Police were in the area of 133 Avenue and 140 Street in the Wellington neighbourhood on Wednesday morning, where officers said they were investigating the death of a female.

READ MORE: Man’s body found west of Fort McMurray; RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigating

Officers did not release any further details, but several police vehicles could be seen in the area.

A large area was cordoned off by police tape, including a portion of the roadway and the lawn outside of a nearby townhouse complex.

Several pylons were placed throughout the scene, on the lawn and next to items on the road.

Global News has a crew at the scene and will provide more details as they become available.

Story continues below advertisement
Edmonton police investigate the suspicious death of a female victim in the area of 133 Avenue and 140 Street on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
Edmonton police investigate the suspicious death of a female victim in the area of 133 Avenue and 140 Street on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. Dayne Winter, Global News
Edmonton police investigate the suspicious death of a female victim in the area of 133 Avenue and 140 Street on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
Edmonton police investigate the suspicious death of a female victim in the area of 133 Avenue and 140 Street on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. Dayne Winter, Global News
Edmonton police investigate the suspicious death of a female victim in the area of 133 Avenue and 140 Street on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
Edmonton police investigate the suspicious death of a female victim in the area of 133 Avenue and 140 Street on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. Dayne Winter, Global News
Edmonton police investigate the suspicious death of a female victim in the area of 133 Avenue and 140 Street on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
Edmonton police investigate the suspicious death of a female victim in the area of 133 Avenue and 140 Street on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. Dayne Winter, Global News

More to come.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton policeEPSEdmonton crimeSuspicious DeathEdmonton Suspicious DeathWellington PoliceFemale suspicious deathNorthwest Edmonton policeWellington Edmonton policeWellington suspicious death
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.