Police investigate suspicious death in northwest Edmonton

Edmonton police say officers are investigating a suspicious death in the city’s northwest.

Police were in the area of 133 Avenue and 140 Street in the Wellington neighbourhood on Wednesday morning, where officers said they were investigating the death of a female.

Officers did not release any further details, but several police vehicles could be seen in the area.

A large area was cordoned off by police tape, including a portion of the roadway and the lawn outside of a nearby townhouse complex.

Several pylons were placed throughout the scene, on the lawn and next to items on the road.

Global News has a crew at the scene and will provide more details as they become available.

More to come.