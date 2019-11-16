Menu

Crime

Woman mourns loss of sister whose death Edmonton police have deemed as being suspicious

By Chris Chacon Global News
Posted November 16, 2019 12:21 am
Family of woman found dead in west Edmonton wants justice
WATCH ABOVE: Family and friends of Rebecca Hunter are not only mourning the loss of her life, they are also calling for justice. Earlier this week, her body was found outside a townhome in northwest Edmonton and her death is being considered suspicious. Chris Chacon reports.

Family and friends of Rebecca Hunter are mourning the loss of her life but say they are also want justice.

“My sister Becca was a vibrant, loving mother, a great auntie, a great friend — she had many friends,” Hunter’s older sister, Robin Bulger, explained.

READ MORE: Police investigate suspicious death in northwest Edmonton

On Wednesday morning, Hunter was found dead outside a Wellington Park townhome in northwest Edmonton. Her sister says she was there to visit and have a good time and that she doesn’t’ know what happened.

“I wish I could have been there to protect her, and it’s really hard because you never really think that you’d lose a sibling so fast,” Bulger said. “All the other times she went out, she was OK and this time she’s not OK.”

Hunter’s three daughters, who live with their grandmother, are also mourning the loss.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ve been in contact with my mom and seeing how the children are doing, and the children are taking it very bad,” Bulger said. “They’re taking it really, really hard and it’s normal because it’s devastating, and they don’t know where to start or where to begin.”

While police continue to seek answers, Bulger wants her sister remembered in a positive light.

“My sister didn’t live in the residence of where her body was found, and those children who reside in the residence are not her children, and she did not come from a domestic violence relationship,” Bulger said.

“She went there to visit and have a good time, and I don’t know what happened or why her life was taken,” Bulger added.

An autopsy was conducted but police have not released a cause of death. They’re asking anyone with information to come forward.

 

