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Crime

17-year-old charged with attempted murder of Calgary high school student

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted June 19, 2026 5:04 pm
1 min read
An ambulance is shown leaving Lester B Pearson High School in northeast Calgary on Tuesday after police were called out to reports of a former student, armed with a knife, threatening students and staff and attempting to stab a student. View image in full screen
An ambulance is shown leaving Lester B. Pearson High School in northeast Calgary on Tuesday after police were called out to reports of a former student armed with a knife, threatening students and staff and attempting to stab a student. Global News
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Calgary police say a 17-year-old former high school student has been charged with attempted murder following an alleged assault that took place Thursday at Lester B. Pearson High School, located in the 3000 block of 52 Street Northeast.

Officers responded, just after noon, to reports of a youth armed with a knife who was smashing property, threatening students and staff and had attempted to stab a student.

Calgary police, seen outside the school on Thursday, say the attack appears to have been premeditated. View image in full screen
Calgary police, seen outside the school on Thursday, say the attack appears to have been premeditated. Global News

The school was placed on lockdown, with police receiving multiple calls as they tracked the suspect’s movement inside the school.

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Police say officers flooded the area and that within minutes, they entered the building and took the suspect into custody.

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The lockdown remained in place until officers were able to search each room and area of the school to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Investigators say the attack appears to have been premeditated.

As a result, a 17-year-old former male student of the school has been charged with:

  • One count of attempted murder
  • One count of uttering threats
  • One count of mischief to property under $5,000

The youth, who cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is scheduled to appear in court on June 22, 2026.

Police are also asking anyone who may have information about the incident to contact them at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.

Click to play video: 'Calgary school lockdown lifted after assault'
Calgary school lockdown lifted after assault

 

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