7 children treated for minor injuries after Calgary school bus crash

Students aboard a school bus in southeast Calgary had a frightening experience on Tuesday morning.
The bus ended up on its side after being involved in a collision with another vehicle.
Calgary police say it happened around 8:40 a.m. at the intersection of 14 Avenue and 40 Street N.E.
There were seven children on the bus at the time — all were treated at the scene for minor injuries.
The driver of both the school bus and the other vehicle were uninjured.
Trending Now
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
There’s no word yet on what caused the accident, but police say their investigation is ongoing.
Driver shortage has Alberta school bus companies calling for aid to increase driver retention
Comments