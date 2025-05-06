7 children treated for minor injuries after Calgary school bus crash

See more sharing options

Students aboard a school bus in southeast Calgary had a frightening experience on Tuesday morning.

The bus ended up on its side after being involved in a collision with another vehicle.

Calgary police say it happened around 8:40 a.m. at the intersection of 14 Avenue and 40 Street N.E.

View image in full screen A Calgary school bus was flipped onto its side after being involved in a crash with another vehicle on Tuesday morning. Global News

There were seven children on the bus at the time — all were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The driver of both the school bus and the other vehicle were uninjured.

There’s no word yet on what caused the accident, but police say their investigation is ongoing.