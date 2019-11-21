Vigil held to remember Alberta mother whose death is being investigated by Edmonton police

Send this page to someone via email

A mother of three from Saddle Lake Cree Nation, whose death is being investigated by police, was remembered as a fun, caring and humble woman at a vigil held in northwest Edmonton on Wednesday night.

Rebecca Hunter, 35, was found dead outside a townhome in the community of Wellington last week. The Edmonton Police Service is investigating and has said her death has been deemed suspicious.

“My sister was a beautiful woman,” Robin Bugler said at Wednesday night’s vigil. “She would do anything for anybody.

“She always made everybody laugh and smile. She just knew how to make people have a good time when they were hurting.” Tweet This

Bugler said that although her sister was originally from the Saddle Lake Cree Nation, she lived in the central Alberta community of Vilna. She also spent a lot of time in Edmonton. Bugler said she is upset by the thought that someone may have harmed her sister.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Woman mourns loss of sister whose death Edmonton police have deemed as being suspicious

1:35 Family of woman found dead in west Edmonton wants justice Family of woman found dead in west Edmonton wants justice

“I’m really angry that I have to even stand here,” Bugler said. “But I have to do this for my sister.”

On the morning of Nov. 13, police officers were seen in the area of 133 Avenue and 140 Street, investigating Hunter’s death. A day later, police said an autopsy had been conducted but that they were not releasing the cause of death “at this time, pending further medical testing.”

READ MORE: Police investigate suspicious death in northwest Edmonton

Anyone with information about Hunter’s whereabouts in the days leading up to her death is being asked to call police.

Bugler said police are following up on leads in her sister’s case.

View photos in the gallery below:

Robin Bugler (right) attends a vigil being held for her sister, Rebecca Hunter, in west Edmonton on Wednesday night. Eric Beck/ Global News A woman holds candles at a west Edmonton vigil held on Wednesday to honour Rebecca Hunter. Eric Beck/Global News Candles are lit at a vigil held for Rebecca Hunter in west Edmonton on Wednesday night. Eric Beck/ Global News A vigil was held for Rebecca Hunter in west Edmonton on Wednesday night. Eric Beck/ Global News A mother of three from Saddle Lake Cree Nation, whose death is being investigated by police, was remembered as a fun, caring and humble woman at a vigil held on a street in west Edmonton on Wednesday night. Eric Beck/ Global News