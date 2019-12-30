Edmonton police say 3 deaths, including Rebecca Hunter’s, now being treated as homicides

Send this page to someone via email

The deaths of three people in Edmonton over the last seven weeks are now being treated as homicides, the Edmonton Police Service confirmed on Monday.

Rebecca Hunter

Among those cases is that of Rebecca Hunter, whose November death had previously been deemed suspicious.

At about 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, police were called after a woman was found dead outside a home in the area of 133 Avenue and 140 Street. The victim was later identified as 35-year-old Hunter.

An autopsy was conducted the following day but police have not revealed Hunter’s cause of death and have indicated that further medical testing is needed in that case.

Franklin Delano Hudson

At about noon on Tuesday, Nov. 12, police were called to a home in the area of 99 Avenue and 106 Street to check on the welfare of 74-year-old Franklin Delano Hudson. When officers arrived, police said they found Hudson dead inside.

An autopsy was conducted on Nov. 14 but police have not revealed Hudson’s cause of death.

Breianna Schamber

On Tuesday, Dec. 3, shortly before 9:30 a.m., police were called to a home in the area of 35 Avenue and 107 Street by paramedics who requested police assistance. Inside the residence, police said they found the body of 25-year-old Breianna Schamber.

An autopsy was completed the next day but police have not revealed the cause of death.

Police said Monday that there is nothing to suggest there is any link between the three people’s deaths.