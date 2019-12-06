Woman’s death in south Edmonton now centre of homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman.

At around 9:25 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to a house in the area of 35 Avenue and 107 Street.

The body of Breianna Schamber was found inside the Duggan home, police said in a media release Friday.

An autopsy was performed on Wednesday but police said the cause of Schamber’s death is not being released at this time, pending further investigation.

No other information about the woman’s death was released by police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

