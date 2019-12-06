Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Woman’s death in south Edmonton now centre of homicide investigation

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted December 6, 2019 12:02 pm
File: Edmonton police badge.
File: Edmonton police badge. The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon

Edmonton homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman.

At around 9:25 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to a house in the area of 35 Avenue and 107 Street.

READ MORE: Homicide detectives investigate suspicious death in central Edmonton

The body of Breianna Schamber was found inside the Duggan home, police said in a media release Friday.

An autopsy was performed on Wednesday but police said the cause of Schamber’s death is not being released at this time, pending further investigation.

No other information about the woman’s death was released by police.

READ MORE: Man charged with second-degree murder after body found in Edmonton apartment elevator

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton policeEdmonton crimeEdmonton homicidesEdmonton Suspicious DeathEdmonton homicide investigationWoman's DeathDugganBreianna SchamberBreianna Schamber deathDuggan police presence
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.