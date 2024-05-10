Menu

Crime

4 arrested in connection with Ponoka, Alta. carjacking: RCMP

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted May 10, 2024 7:06 pm
1 min read
Ponoka RCMP have arrested four people after a vehicle was stolen at gunpoint, early Thursday morning. View image in full screen
Ponoka RCMP have arrested four people after a vehicle was stolen at gunpoint, early Thursday morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Ponoka RCMP have arrested four people after a vehicle was stolen at gunpoint early Thursday morning.

Police said the vehicle was stolen from outside a home on 55 Street, around 5 a.m.

Police received a report about the vehicle being Maskwacis several hours later.

It was eventually located in the Samson town site.

RCMP attempted to stop the vehicle and a short pursuit ensued.

Officers said the occupants were observed tossing items out of the window, including a loaded SKS rifle.

Police said the vehicle became disabled on Township Road 432 and Range Road 241, where the four occupants were arrested.

Donovan Rain, 32, a resident of Samson First Nation, faces several charges including dangerous driving.

He is scheduled to appear in court on May 14.

Matthew Moonias, 22, a resident of Louise Bull First Nation, faces several weapons charges.

Jasmine Soosay, 24, and Ashantay Moonias, 21, both residents of Maskwacis, face three weapons offences.

