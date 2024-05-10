Menu

Crime

Edmonton police investigate fight in downtown parking lot that turned deadly

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted May 10, 2024 6:16 pm
1 min read
Edmonton police are investigating a fight in a downtown parking lot that led to the death of a 39-year-old man Thursday. View image in full screen
Edmonton police are investigating a fight in a downtown parking lot that led to the death of a 39-year-old man Thursday. JF
Edmonton police are investigating a fight in a downtown parking lot that led to the death of a 39-year-old man Thursday.

Officers were called to 108A Avenue and 98 Street around 9:40 p.m. following reports of a disturbance.

They arrived to find a large group of people fighting in a parking lot.

One man suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital where police said he later died.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police said one person was arrested at the scene and investigators are not looking for any additional suspects at this time.

An autopsy has been scheduled for May 13.

Homicide detectives have since taken over the investigation. Police want to speak with anyone who witnessed what happened and are asking anyone with video footage to come forward and contact police.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

