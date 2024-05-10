Edmonton police seize 3D-printed gun, stolen firearms and vehicles

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are facing charges following an investigation by the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) into stolen vehicles and guns.

Officers executed a search warrant on a home near 105 Street and 38 Avenue in March where they seized several items including two stolen motorcycles, several firearms and a 3D-printed gun.

Edmonton police share an image of a 3D printed gun that was recently seized. Edmonton Police Service

A 39-year-old woman was taken into custody and arrest warrants were issued for a 37-year-old man.

Police later arrested the man near 142 Avenue and 80 Street in a stolen 2008 Honda Civic that police said had been re-vinned. EPS seized a loaded revolver during the arrest, an additional loaded handgun, an automatic rifle with over-capacity magazines and an assortment of ammunition.

“We are experiencing an alarming number of firearms in the stolen vehicles that we deal with,” said Sgt. Ian Vickers of the EPS Southwest Special Projects Team. “These circumstances are making it increasingly dangerous for our officers and the public.”

Damien Wayne Thomas Sharp is facing 21 charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm. Sharp’s next court date is May 24.

Chantelle Ann Cullum also faces several charges including possession of stolen property. She is scheduled to appear in court on June 18.