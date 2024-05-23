Calgary police search for 2nd vehicle involved in fatal pedestrian crash

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are issuing a plea for the public’s help in locating a second vehicle involved in a fatal collision involving a pedestrian in the community of Forest Heights on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

Police say the crash happened around 12:20 a.m., as a man in his 70s was walking north along 47 Street S.E. and was in a marked crosswalk where it crosses Memorial Drive S.E.

Investigators say he was fatally struck by a black BMW X5 that was travelling east along Memorial Drive S.E. approaching 47 Street S.E.

The driver fled the scene prior to the arrival of police, with the vehicle continuing to travel east along Memorial Drive.

Police located the abandoned vehicle a short time later.

They say excessive speed is being investigated as a factor in the collision.

View image in full screen Calgary Police seen here blocking off traffic on Memorial Drive near 47 streetS.E. on Saturday May 18, 2024, are asking for the public’s help locating the driver of a vehicle they believe may have information about a crash that killed a pedestrian. City of Calgary traffic camera

Upon further investigation, and after speaking to witnesses, police say it appears that just prior to the collision, a white sedan was travelling beside the black BMW.

“It appears the BMW involved was overtaking the white sedan moments prior to striking the pedestrian,” says Sgt. Colin Foster of the Calgary Police Service Collision Reconstruction Unit.

“We believe the driver of the white sedan may have crucial information for our investigation,” adds Foster.

Police are asking for anyone who has information about the collision or dashcam footage from the area to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, visiting www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

