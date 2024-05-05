Edmonton police officer competes to become World’s Strongest Man

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police officer Tristian Hoath has set his sights on becoming the World’s Strongest Man.

Hoath spent the weekend in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina competing in a series of events for the prestigious title. He’s only the fourth person from western Canada to attend the competition.

“The experience has been amazing,” Hoath describes. “I was coming here not knowing how I was going to do, and more or less my expectation was don’t be last.”

Hoath isn’t your average cop.

He’s an imposing figure at 6 foot 3 tall and more than 300 pounds.

The Edmonton Police Services (EPS) describes him as the ‘strongest cop in Canada.” Hoath can bench press over 500 pounds and his best deadlift is 815lbs.

Hoath joined the EPS in 2018, when he entered his first competition.

“I love my job,” Hoath said. “I love helping out and I love what I can do in the community.”

In 2021, he placed 5th in Canada’s Strongest Man competition. Last year, he first placed in the prestigious Magnus Ver Magnusson Strongman Classic in Iceland.

Since joining the EPS, Hoath has volunteered countless hours with kids’ sports and youth strength training activities. He won the Strongman’s Champion League in Martinique just two weeks ago.

Now he’s competing for the world title.

I’ve had less than two weeks to prepare,” Hoath laughed. “I got called and told I was a reserve athlete and then 36 hours later – I was told I was competing, to make it to the final in my rookie year of World’s Strongest Man has been absolutely amazing.”

Hoath is in the gym five to six days a week and credits his police family with the ability to be able to train so hard and compete.

“I really couldn’t ask for more, I’m able to compete and call myself one of the top 10 strongest men in the world, it’s unbelievable and overwhelming.”