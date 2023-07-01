Canada’s Strongest Man competition held during Regina’s Canada Day celebration

Send this page to someone via email

To celebrate the country’s 156th birthday, the Canada’s Strongest Man competition was held with competitors pulling vehicles such as buses and SUVs to determine their strength.

Brad Provick, vice-president of the Classic Strongman Championship League, said this is their 10th year anniversary with the Strong Man competition with athletes from all over Canada participate.

“It’s become a real staple in a lot of the Strong Man community to make a pilgrimage to Regina for the big show every year,” said Provick. “We’re excited … a lot of new guys this year who haven’t competed here before. And so, I hope they understand what kind of crowd they’re looking at. It’s going to be great.”

Jesse Campbell, Strong Man competitor from Victoria, B.C. has been competing in the sport for 8 years. He has been B.C.’s strongest 105 kg man a total of five times. Campbell has competed all over the country but says Regina is one of his favorite places to compete in.

“We have the most fanbase here … and we have a real strong support system here for those who follow the sport,” said Campbell. “This is one of the best competitions in Canada.”

Strong Man athlete Sam Rissling from Regina competed in 2018 and 2019 and is pumped to be back this year.

“This is by far, the best crowd in Strong Man,” said Rissling. “We really appreciate everybody coming out because that’s what makes Strong Man strong is having everybody out and supporting us and hearing the crowd cheer.”

The competition continued throughout the afternoon.