Manitoba teens busted with crack, guns after traffic stop, RCMP say

Two teens and one adult from northwestern Manitoba are facing serious drug and weapons charges after an arrest early Sunday on Minegoziibe Anishinabe First Nation.

Manitoba RCMP said a vehicle was pulled over for a traffic stop in the community around 3:15 a.m., when officers noticed drug paraphernalia in plain view.

A search of the vehicle turned up crack cocaine and illicit cannabis, as well as a sawed-off shotgun, a handgun, black ski masks, and cash, police said.

The three suspects, an 18-year-old from Dauphin, a 16-year-old from Duck Bay, and a 15-year-old from Camperville, were all taken into custody. They each face charges of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possessing a weapon obtained by crime, and other firearms offences.