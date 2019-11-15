Edmonton man’s death ruled suspicious after autopsy, police looking for tips

Send this page to someone via email

After finding a man dead in his home earlier this week, Edmonton police are now turning to the public for help figuring out what led to his death.

On Nov. 12, police were dispatched to the area of 99 Avenue and 106 Street to perform a welfare check. When they arrived, they found Franklin Delano Hudson, 74, had died.

An autopsy was performed on Thursday and police said the death is being treated as suspicious. They did not release the cause of death.

Anyone with information about Hudson’s activities between Nov. 6 and Nov. 12 is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

