Crime

Homicide detectives investigating fatal Edmonton stabbing

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted October 22, 2020 8:11 pm
The death of a 28-year-old man on Monday, Oct. 18, 2020 is being investigated as homicide by Edmonton police.
The death of a 28-year-old man on Monday, Oct. 18, 2020 is being investigated as homicide by Edmonton police. Global News

The EPS Homicide Section is investigating the death of a 28-year-old man who died Monday night.

Police were called to a home in the area of 117 Avenue and 82 Street at about 9 p.m. on Monday for a “trouble unknown.”

When they arrived, officers found a man in medical distress. He was treated and taken to hospital by paramedics, where he was pronounced dead.

Trending Stories

Edmonton police identified the victim as Cody Bugle.

An autopsy done on Wednesday confirmed the cause of death was stab wounds and the manner of death was homicide.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.

