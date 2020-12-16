Jasper Place Transit Centre surrounded by police tape after west Edmonton stabbing

A 32-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries Wednesday afternoon after police were called to a weapons complaint in west Edmonton.
At around 2:45, the Edmonton Police Service said officers were called to a weapons complaint at a business in the area of 157 Street and Stony Plain Road.
“It was reported to police that a male was stabbed during a physical altercation nearby and attended the business seeking medical attention,” a spokesperson for the EPS said in media release.
Police performed CPR on the man until EMS arrived. The man was taken to hospital with what police said were life-threatening injuries. He remained in hospital later Wednesday afternoon in stable condition, according to police.
Police did not say exactly where the stabbing took place but the Jasper Place Transit Centre was cordoned off by police tape and shut down Wednesday afternoon.
Transit inspectors were on site to help passengers make their way to temporary bus stops nearby.
Police said they were still looking for a suspect Wednesday afternoon.
