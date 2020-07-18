Edmonton police search for suspect after violent Saturday morning incident

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are searching for a suspect considered to be dangerous after a violent stabbing incident on the north end of the city Saturday morning.

Police said at around 9:45 a.m. in the area 151 Avenue and 93 Street a male suspect tried to stab three people before fleeing the scene.

READ MORE: Good Samaritans help stabbing victim in central Edmonton

The incident started when the suspect was confronted by the first victim after allegedly breaking the window of a home, according to police. The suspect attempted to stab the complainant before fleeing down a street, police said.

Police said the wanted man allegedly attacked and stabbed another man who was on his front lawn. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect then reportedly began vandalizing vehicles on the street and trying to stab a third person who was in the area before fleeing the area on his skateboard, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: 7-year-old stabbing victim Bella Rose Desrosiers had ‘a huge, kind heart’

The suspect was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, white shoes, blue bandana around his face, and a camouflage style backpack. He was also riding a skateboard.

Edmonton police release photo of suspect in multiple attempted stabbing incidents, Saturday, July 18, 2020. Edmonton Police Service

Edmonton police said he was last seen in the area of 88 Street and 137 Avenue.

Anyone who sees the suspect or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact Edmonton police but should not approach him as he’s considered dangerous.