Man pleads guilty in unprovoked stabbing at Edmonton LRT station

Mario Bigchild pleaded guilty to a handful of charges Wednesday afternoon connected to a shocking crime spree that included a random stabbing at a busy LRT station.

In September 2018, hundreds of people watched as first responders rushed to the South Campus LRT Station as a man lay bleeding on the ground.

Good Samaritans were performing first aid, including a nurse and doctor who happened to be nearby when he was attacked.

According to an agreed statement of facts issued to the court on Wednesday, Mario Bigchild stabbed a 19-year old man in the chest and torso five times. The attack was unprovoked.

The 19-year-old victim was rushed to hospital, where he had open-heart surgery.

Meanwhile, Bigchild travelled to a Petro Canada at 57 Avenue and 111 Street, where he punched the store clerk and robbed him, stealing cash and cigarettes.

He went on to carjack a vehicle from another stranger. The female driver was able to escape, but Bigchild drove away in her car.

Police were able to track the car using OnStar to 178 Street and 106A Avenue, where it sat unoccupied.

The first police officer on scene called for backup, but then saw the suspect approaching the vehicle and attempting to get it.

The agreed statement of facts notes the lone officer attempted to arrest Bigchild, but after the suspect initially appeared to cooperate, he started fighting, eventually punching, elbowing and kicking the police officer.

The officer reportedly fought back, and pepper-sprayed Bigchild, before the suspect ran off into a field.

He was eventually tracked down by a police dog and again he pretended to cooperate before resisting arrest again, the court documents said.

Bigchild was also identified as the perpetrator in two robberies from the day before – one at a Husky and another at a kiosk in the Kingsway LRT Station.

The Crown submitted four videos as evidence connecting Bigchild to the crimes.

He admitted to using methamphetamine at the time, and being so high he had difficulty understanding and speaking with police during questioning.

As for the stabbing victim, court heard the young man made a full recovery.

No date has been set for Bigchild’s sentencing.

