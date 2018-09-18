Canada
‘Serious incident’ shuts down South Campus LRT station in Edmonton

The South Campus LRT station was closed Tuesday morning due to a serious incident. September 18, 2018.

There was a serious incident on transit in south Edmonton on Tuesday morning, resulting in an LRT station being shut down and the morning commute being disrupted for many passengers.

At around 7:30 a.m., Edmonton transit shut down the South Campus LRT station, and passengers on trains were told it was due to a “security incident.”

Photos sent to Global News show bystanders assisting a man who appeared to need medical help.

Bystanders helping an injured man at the South Campus LRT station in south Edmonton, Alta. on Tuesday, September 18, 2018.

Police and EMS were on scene at South Campus, where a person was seen being taken away on a stretcher. A short while later, police were seen putting up tape around a section of the east side of the LRT station.

A black backpack and a jacket was left laying on the platform after it was blocked off.

The South Campus LRT station was closed Tuesday morning due to a serious incident. September 18, 2018.

The South Campus LRT station was closed Tuesday morning due to a serious incident. September 18, 2018.

The South Campus LRT station was closed Tuesday morning due to a serious incident. September 18, 2018.

Replacement buses were brought in to shuttle people between Southgate and University stations, and trains were passing through South Campus station without stopping.

The South Campus LRT station was closed Tuesday morning due to a serious incident. Sept. 18, 2018.

Global News reached out to Edmonton police, but so far no details on what happened have been confirmed by media relations.

The South Campus LRT station was closed Tuesday morning due to a serious incident. Sept. 18, 2018.

— More to come…

