Man facing 2nd-degree murder charges in shocking attack on young Edmonton girl

Send this page to someone via email

Second-degree murder charges have been laid following the death of a child in Edmonton on Monday.

David Michael Moss was set to make his first court appearance in Edmonton on Wednesday morning, following a reported stabbing on March 18 that led to the death of a girl under 10.

READ MORE: 1 in custody after child killed following stabbing in southeast Edmonton

Moss had no prior criminal convictions, according to court documents.

On Monday evening, police were called to the home at 25 Avenue NW and 43 Street NW for a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found a girl under 10 with life-threatening injuries. Despite efforts from emergency crews, police said the girl succumbed to her injuries on scene.

The mother of the victim, Melissa Desrosiers, has confirmed her young daughter Bella Rose Desrosiers was killed in the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

A memorial has been growing at the southeast Edmonton home where the shocking incident happened.

Neighbours have started a memorial for the young girl who died after a stabbing incident in Mill Woods on Monday, May 18, 2020. Morris Gamblin, Global News

Neighbours told Global News Bella was part of the community and put on a Stollery lemonade sale each summer.

The Desrosiers family was a family of three; Melissa, Bella, and another young daughter. The children’s father died last summer, according to neighbours.

Police are set to release the results of an autopsy Wednesday afternoon.