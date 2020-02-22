3 men in hospital after apparent stabbing at Edmonton Institution

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Three men were taken to hospital Saturday afternoon after an altercation at the Edmonton Institution.

Police were called to the northeast Edmonton prison around 12:15 p.m. for an incident involving “several inmates.”

Three men, ages 22, 23 and 27, were taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police said they were in stable condition as of 3 p.m.

Officials said that two of the victims appeared to have suffered stab wounds.

READ MORE: 4 inmates charged with attempted murder after Edmonton Max assault

The Edmonton Police Service’s Institution Investigation Unit will be investigating along with corrections staff.

Story continues below advertisement