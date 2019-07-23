4 inmates charged with attempted murder after Edmonton Max assault

Four inmates have been charged after what police describe as a “severe assault” that happened at the Edmonton Institution on July 12.

Edmonton police were called to the maximum security federal prison at 2:20 p.m. on July 12 for a stabbing. It was reported that five inmates were involved in an altercation in an exercise yard, EPS said in a news release on Tuesday.

Correctional officers intervened, EPS said, and a 32-year-old man was “immediately taken to receive emergency first aid.” He was later taken to hospital with serious injuries. EPS said he has since been released and is receiving medical care at the prison.

Police investigated and charged four inmates:

Brandon Coultere Bene, 28, was charged with one count each of attempt to commit murder, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon

Braedon Zobatar, 24, was charged with one count each of attempt to commit murder, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon

Laylin Delorme, 28, was charged with one count each of attempt to commit murder, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon

Luqman Osman, 29, was charged with attempt to commit murder

Story continues below

READ MORE: Grande Prairie Airport shut down after driver of stolen truck stabs witness, crosses runway: RCMP

In March 2017, Zobatar was charged after a truck was stolen, witness stabbed, and police led on a foot chase across an airport runway north of Grande Prairie. Zobatar was charged with nearly two dozen offences, including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, theft of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.

READ MORE: Man guilty of first-degree murder in deaths of Edmonton Mac’s clerks

Delorme was one of the men convicted of murdering two Mac’s store clerks in Edmonton in December 2015. He was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced in January but has filed an appeal of both his conviction and sentence.

READ MORE: Murder suspect on the run from Edmonton Police arrested in Montreal

Osman was arrested by police in Montreal in November 2015 in connection with a 2014 Edmonton homicide. He was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant on several charges related to a deadly shooting at Papyrus Lounge.